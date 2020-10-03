Rector Auchi Poly dies @ 60

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, is dead.

Jimah, who has been sick with stroke, passed on Friday evening at an undisclosed hospital in the state

There was rumour on Monday that the Auchi Poly Rector was dead, but the school management quickly denied the news.

Multiple sources within the school confirmed Jimah’s death on Friday night.

It was gathered that the remains of the deceased has been brought to Auchi for burial according to Islamic rites.

The management of the school through a statement signed by the Institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mustapha Oshiobuge, had earlier claimed the “Rector is alive.”

Oshiobuge, however, confirmed the passing on of the Rector to our correspondent on Friday night on phone.

“He (Jimah) passed on this evening (Friday). He was 60-year-old. He will be buried tomorrow (Saturday)”, the school spokesman added.