Toyota Goes All Out With 2021 Venza Crossover

With a striking new debut, Toyota said it has broken the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category.

The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with smooth acceleration, predictable handling, and low noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), all wrapped in a sophisticated design.

The all-new 2021 Venza comes equipped exclusively with the Toyota Hybrid System II powertrain and advanced Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive.

Along with comfortable urban and highway performance, Venza is expected to have impressive fuel efficiency, with a preliminary manufacturer-estimated 40 MPG combined fuel economy in LE trim.

Toyota in a statement said the 2021 Venza, assembled at the Takaoka Plant and arrived in Toyota dealerships starting from June 2020, is built around a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture K platform that underpins some of the company’s sedans and crossovers.

As such, Venza delivers the best of both worlds: sedan-like driving comfort and CUV versatility.

The 2021 Venza offers ample room for five in a highly maneuverable package.

A host of tech-focused features are available, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with nine JBL speakers, 7-inch multi-information display (MID), digital rear-view mirror, and 10-inch color Head-Up Display.

Other available features include a Star GazeTM fixed panoramic glass roof, a first-ever for Toyota, and heated and ventilated front seats that set the stage for true, graceful grand touring.

In addition to exemplary collision protection provided by the TNGA-K platform (projected to achieve top NHTSA safety ratings), the 2021 Venza comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), a comprehensive suite of active safety systems such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), aytime/Low-Light Vehicle and Pedestrian Detection, plus Daytime Bicycle Detection among others.

The 2021 Venza offers cutting edge entertainment and connectivity through intuitive and versatile Toyota audio systems. In addition to AM/FM radio, Toyota audio systems serve up a full roster of connectivity tech, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, Bluetooth wireless technology, and more.

Apple CarPlay includes access to Siri, while Android Auto users can access Google Assistant.

The standard 6-speaker audio with 4-channel amplifier provides clean, powerful sound for all types of music.

Fervent music lovers will want the sonically gorgeous JBL Premium Audio System with 9 speakers, including a rear subwoofer.

Venza’s Predictive Efficient Drive (PED) uses the navigation system operation to analyze driving habits and memorize road and traffic conditions to help optimize hybrid battery charging.

When the driver selects PED, the system learns repeating routes and is designed to predict when and where the vehicle is likely to slow down or stop.

Then, through optimum accelerator pedal release timing guidance, it can help reduce energy consumption.