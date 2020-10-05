Jonathan forgives Shagari’s son, says “I don’t ‘harbour grudges”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he has accepted the apology of the son of former President Shehu Shagari, Aminu, who worked against him during the run-up to the 2015 Presidential election.

Jonathan said this in a Facebook post while acknowledging Aminu’s public apology.

The former President said he never took offence and was not the type to harbour grudges.

He wrote, “Dear Honourable Aminu Shagari, Thank you for your apology. However, I never took offence. My firm belief is that I am a pencil in the Hand of God.

“Therefore, I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits. I urge you to continue to emulate the humility of your father, the late President Shehu Shagari, a most detribalised Nigerian. May God bless you. GEJ.”

Aminu, who is a three-term House of Representatives member, had apologised to Jonathan for supporting the then All Progressives Congress candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who won the 2015 Presidential election.

This was despite the fact that Buhari had in 1983 toppled the democratically elected government of Shagari

Aminu, however, apologised to Jonathan following what he described as Buhari’s inability to effectively tackle some of Nigeria’s challenges.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to tender a public apology to former President Jonathan and seek forgiveness because I helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government, but, I have found out that what we thought about his stewardship was not entirely true.

“I expect President Buhari to also ask for forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused my dad’s and President Jonathan’s administrations of are not true.”

Speaking on the current state of Nigeria, Aminu said “I am very disappointed.” He noted that Nigeria’s only hope is in good governance.