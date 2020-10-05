Lessons from Hillary and Bill Clinton Wedding on October 11, 1975.

Hillary Diane Rodham met the future president, Bill Clinton, while they were both attending Yale Law School in 1971. He was staring at her in the library, so she went up to him and introduced herself. They fell in love and he proposed three years later. Bill wanted a big wedding while she didn’t even care about an engagement ring. (He gave her one anyway.)

The wedding was intimate, but she didn’t even have a dress until the day before. Hillary’s mother went to Dillard’s in the Fayetteville Mall and bought her daughter a Jessica McClintock Victorian lace gown.

Hillary and Bill married in the living room of their new home in Arkansas on October 11, 1975. A local Methodist minister and his wife officiated the ceremony as 15 of their closest friends and family looked on.