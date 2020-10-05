Presidency replies Adeboye others :Buhari ‘ll not Succumb to Pressure

Shortly after Pastor Adeboye Calls For The Restructuring Of Nigeria, like many others

The Presidency on Sunday said it will not respond to comments suggesting Nigeria is on the brink of disintegration if it does not “do one thing or another.”

According to a statement released by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President will only work “through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

Shehu’s statement comes after influential cleric, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Saturday said restructuring must be done as soon as possible prevent a national disintegration.

“The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up,’” Shehu’s statement said.

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

“The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”