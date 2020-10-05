Why I Am Scared Of Exposing Some Secrets – Babangida Reveals

Former Head of States, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida popularly known as the “Evil Genius” has revealed why he is scared of speaking on some hidden secrets about Nigeria.

The former Military leader, Babangida , told Channels Television Friday night that he is scared of being sued for libel. He also said he is also taking his time to do a thorough job.

“I am scared of somebody suing me to court to say that I libeled somebody or that I misrepresented somebody and I will spend five years going to court,” Babangida said.

When asked of his friends’ opinion about being bound by the oath of secrecy to keep some issues to himself, he responded: “Don’t forget, not only in Nigeria but throughout the world.

“For a certain number of years beyond which anybody will punish you, for opening the secret because you have passed a certain period.

“It (memoirs) will come but if it doesn’t come, my children will go into the classroom and research. Everything that will need research about us we have in abundance. I know that General Obasanjo has a library that is very rich.”