Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Asst Editor, the nation newspaper is dead!

Younews Ng October 6, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 75 Views

Alhaji Leke SALAUDEEN, Assistant Editor, The Nation is dead

Considered to be one of the best in the journalism profession.

He was the Chairman of The Nation Muslim Community.
Janazah holds today by 4pm at Otta.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos CP of police set to abide by ban on SARS, meets ranking offcers

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again warned officers and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.