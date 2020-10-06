Asst Editor, the nation newspaper is dead!

Alhaji Leke SALAUDEEN, Assistant Editor, The Nation is dead
Considered to be one of the best in the journalism profession.
He was the Chairman of The Nation Muslim Community.
Janazah holds today by 4pm at Otta.
