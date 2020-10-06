Bandits kill Customs officer, nine others

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has been thrown into mourning following the murder of one its officers by bandits at a checkpoint in Dan Arau village along the Katsina/Jibiya Highway.

Garba Nasiru, who was an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, was killed on Friday afternoon.

It was learnt that security operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel before his corpse could be retrieved from them.

Efforts to get comments from the customs divisional headquarters in the state proved abortive but sources within the division disclosed that the late officer had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, however, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

He said, “Yes, the incident was true; bandits killed a customs officer at the Dan Arau village checkpoint but approach the customs for details.”

In a similar development, bandits also on Friday evening killed nine villagers at Tsauwa village in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the bandits had invaded the village and stolen a motorcycle, among other items.

The bandits killed nine villagers in the attack before retreating to the forest