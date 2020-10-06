Ex-Delta AG, Dafe Akpedeye, SAN is dead

Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Dafe Jude Akpedeye, OFR, SAN, FCIArb.,, is dead.

The Chairman, NBA Effurun Branch, Jonathan Ekperusi,Esq. announced the death of the former AG on Monday.

According to him, the former Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Delta State was a pioneer member and a prominent Leader of NBA Effurun Branch.

Dafe Akpedeye SAN, OFR, FCIArb was the Managing Partner of Compos Mentis Chambers, a leading indigenous law firm in Nigeria. He has over 33 years of legal practice experience spanning Litigation, Corporate Law, Arbitration, and Mediation to ground breaking expertise in Oil, Gas and Energy Law.

Dafe was a UK-qualified Chartered Arbitrator and a CEDR Certified Mediator. In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR). From 2007 to 2009, he served as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Delta State, Nigeria and during his tenure, the first edition of the Annotated Laws of Delta State was drafted and published, being the first of its kind in the West African region.

Dafe Akpedeye obtained his Masters of Law degree from Harvard University, USA and founded Compos Mentis Chambers in 1985. The firm currently has offices in four major commercial cities – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Warri; and was recognised as the ‘Best Law Firm in South-South Nigeria’ in 2016.

Dafe’s arbitral expertise/experience cuts across international and domestic arbitration in the areas of construction, contracting and oil and gas for international oil companies, federal government agencies, banks and multi-national engineering organisations. As an accredited tutor of UK Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a Senior ADR Lecturer at Delta State University, Nigeria, he keenly propagates the teaching and expansion of the arbitration and mediation body of knowledge.

Dafe Akpedeye was a Council member of the UK Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria Branch); and an active member of the International Bar Association; Commonwealth Bar Association; Association of Senior Advocates of Nigeria; Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); NBA National Executive Committee; Nigerian Council of Legal Education and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities.

He served the NBA in many capacities both at the National and Branch levels.

He was an avid golfer, table and lawn tennis player and enjoys swimming.