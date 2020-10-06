Heavy knocks on Ogun Gov for N5Million Cash gift to Bbnaija winner, Leycon

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has appointed BB Naija Star, Laycon Youth Ambassador in Ogun state,.

He also gave him gifts of 3-bedroom Bungalow and then top it with N5Million Cash.

Criticism started mounting against the decision as soon as it became known.

“Haba! This guy got millions of Naira from BBNaija. Must Governor Abiodun give him another N5m?”

Gov dapo abiodu. Am highly dissapointed in you sir,there are struggling youth outside,and what is purpose bbnaija ,the channel that will corrupt children

What sort of a clueless and visionless governor does Ogun state have?

Who is the governor of ogun state-Dapo Abiodun. This is how we reward mediocrity. I just came back from Ogun State -Sagamu and Ikenne to be precised; and i can tell you there was no one single good road. I almost weep seeing how dilapidated the roads and structure of the state is. In all of this, this man appoint Leycon youth ambassador with all the estacode.

I have no issue with giving him(leycon) whatever you want to give him but what is the situation of your state. A state that has no job, no good infrastructures and you are giving out taxpayers money to someone who won a price on an immoral tv show.

Shame on Governor Dapo Abiodun!

rubbish and nonesense act

when our labour are clamouring for minimum wages .

paying of salary is difficult for our government

giving him 5 bungalow where some people are sleeping under the bridge

omaaaaase oooo

Rubbish,some people beg for money to eat,he doesn’t see them, Road not good , from Lagos state to Ijebu ode road is not good. I keep my comment

It is not new. Previous winners were similarly rewarded by their state governments. Some even had their states mobilising for them to emerge winner. It became an ego thing among states. Delta State spent fortunes on Efe. Others had votes mobilised for them too.

That is our style.there are many indigent students in various schools in the state without means of survival.ask d governor when last students in higher institutions in the state collected bursary