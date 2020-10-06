Lagos CP of police set to abide by ban on SARS, meets ranking offcers

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again warned officers and men of the command to fully comply with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, on the mode of operations of the FSARS and other tactical units.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, who reiterated the warning at different meetings held with the Area Commanders, Heads of Department, Divisional Police Officers and SARS operatives in Lagos State, re-echoed the directives of the Inspector-General of Police and vowed to punish every officer culpable of any unprofessional and unethical conduct.

He reaffirmed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the SARS and other tactical units as approved and circulated by the office of the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, declaring his determination to arrest and prosecute any police personnel who flouts the IGP’s directives in Lagos State.

While asserting that all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be held accountable for any disobedience under their watch, Odumosu, appealed to the general public to collaborate with the Police in the fight against SARS brutality, harassment, incivility and extortion by the few bad eggs in Lagos State.

Top ranking officers present at the meeting included the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Mohammed Ali; Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Yetunde Longe and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State, DCP Tunji Disu among others.

