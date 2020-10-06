Popular Industrialist, Sanni Tiamiyu, ST Soap is dead

The Ijebu-Ode Popular Industrialist, Chief Executive Director of S. T Soap Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sanni Tiamiyu, is dead.

He died in his country home in Ijebu, Ogun state after brief illness a source close to the family confirmed the development on phone.

The man behind the popular detergent soap, ST, Chief S. Tiamiyu (S T SOAP) died on Monday, October 5, 2020 and has buried according to Islamic rite in his GRA residence, Ijebu Ode.

His product was famous and the advertising giggle on air became a popular sing song on the lips of many….. S.T. soap…

Ose ST ma ‘re o…

Okan dara funwe lasan

Okan dara Faso fifo

E lo ST ke ridi oro wa

Gbogbo kokoro ara e kanjangbon

Gbogbo idotin e o le raye

O nfoso mo ki njaso o gbo

O le koko ki njewo o jare

Ose ST mare oooo

