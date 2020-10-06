Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Popular Industrialist, Sanni Tiamiyu, ST Soap is dead

The Ijebu-Ode Popular Industrialist, Chief Executive Director of S. T Soap Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sanni Tiamiyu, is dead.
He died in his country home in Ijebu, Ogun state after brief illness a source close to the family confirmed the development on phone.

The man behind the popular detergent soap, ST, Chief S. Tiamiyu (S T SOAP) died on Monday, October 5, 2020 and has buried according to Islamic rite in his GRA residence, Ijebu Ode.

His product was famous and the advertising giggle on air became a popular  sing song on the lips of many….. S.T. soap…
Ose ST ma ‘re o…
# Hmm..

Okan dara funwe lasan
Okan dara Faso fifo
E lo ST ke ridi oro wa

Gbogbo kokoro ara e kanjangbon
Gbogbo idotin e o le raye
O nfoso mo ki njaso o gbo
O le koko ki njewo o jare
Ose ST mare oooo
Eeeeeeee😁

