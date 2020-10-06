Popular Industrialist, Sanni Tiamiyu, ST Soap is dead

The Ijebu-Ode Popular Industrialist, Chief Executive Director of S. T Soap Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sanni Tiamiyu, is dead.
He died in his country home in Ijebu, Ogun state after brief illness a source close to the family confirmed the development on phone.
The man behind the popular detergent soap, ST, Chief S. Tiamiyu (S T SOAP) died on Monday, October 5, 2020 and has buried according to Islamic rite in his GRA residence, Ijebu Ode.
His product was famous and the advertising giggle on air became a popular sing song on the lips of many….. S.T. soap…
Ose ST ma ‘re o…
# Hmm..
Okan dara funwe lasan
Okan dara Faso fifo
E lo ST ke ridi oro wa
Gbogbo kokoro ara e kanjangbon
Gbogbo idotin e o le raye
O nfoso mo ki njaso o gbo
O le koko ki njewo o jare
Ose ST mare oooo
