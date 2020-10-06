Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ribadu’s daughter apologises over revealing wedding dress

Younews Ng October 6, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 82 Views

Fatima, daughter of former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Nubu Ribadu, has begged those offended by her wedding dress for forgiveness.

She got married to Aliyu, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the weekend in Abuja.

Her dress generated a stir among Muslims on social media who lambasted her for exposing her body.

In a statement on Tuesday, she however said the colour of the dress was the same as her skin, which she said might have made people think she exposed her body.

She said: “I cannot expose my skin. My wedding dress has the same colour with that of my skin, but I still apologize to my friends and family who don’t like what happened and I hope to learn from this.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Asst Editor, the nation newspaper is dead!

Alhaji Leke SALAUDEEN, Assistant Editor, The Nation is dead Considered to be one of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.