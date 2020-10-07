Ogun gov defends #5million gifts to Laycon

Entertainers are also contributors to National development. Laycon is an artist, music composer and philosopher. Ogun State is the model State for excellence in all human endeavours in general, and creative arts, in particular.

His career will draw inspiration from the likes of the great sons and daughters of Ogun State like Dbanj (Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo; Olamide Adedeji: Adewale Ayuba; Bode Sowande; Ayinla Omowura; Haruna Ishola; Yusuf Olatunji; Jimi Solanke; Salawa Abeni; Professor Ebenezer Obey; Professor Wole Soyinka; and, of course, the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Abami Eda himself.

For us as an Administration, we will continue to unleash the creative energies of our vibrant, tireless and motivated youth, in particular, and our people, in general, either as innovators, academic, researchers, entertainers, creative artists in the public or private sector, formal or non formal, in and outside Ogun State for the continued development of our dear State, and Nigeria as a whole.

To harness these potentials, plans are at advanced stage to build an Entertainment Village for film makers, artists, musicians where all these skills could be popularly nurtured with added value for our socio-economic development.

—— SF. Emmanuel Ojo, SA to the Governor on Media and Publicity