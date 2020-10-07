Vandal electrocuted while stealing Lagos transformer cable

A suspected vandal, Kabiru Ismaila, has been electrocuted while allegedly stealing a transformer cable in the Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ismaila led some hoodlums to Owu Ikosi Street in Agbowa to steal the transformer jumper cable, which supplied power to the community.

While vandalising the transformer, he was said to have been electrocuted.

A resident, who identified himself as Seun, said other members of the gang fled the scene after Ismaila gave up the ghost.

He said, “Some hoodlums came to vandalise the transformer. As they cut the jumper cable, one of them became electrocuted; others quickly ran away. The matter was reported to the police. In the course of investigation, they found a jumper cable in a house around the place.”

Eight suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

One of them, Isiaku Ibrahim, 32, denied involvement in the act, adding that he did know Ismaila.

He said, “I don’t know why I was arrested and I don’t know the person that died. We were inside the room sleeping and not aware of what was going on when the person that did the operation was electrocuted. So, they entered our room, tore our clothes and arrested us.”

The Head of Corporate Communications of Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, who confirmed the incident, urged residents to protect electric facilities in their areas.