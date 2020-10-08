Court jails Rivers hacker for defrauding bank N26.9m

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday sentenced a hacker, Eric Obulo, to one-year imprisonment for hacking into the database of a commercial bank and defrauding it of $70,000 (N26.9m).

The court, presided over by Justice I. M. Sani, convicted and sentenced Obulo to prison with an option of N5m fine for the crime committed in Port Harcourt in July 2019.

The hacker was convicted after he was re-arraigned by the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on one count of unlawful interception by technical means with the database of the bank, which made him to take possession of the sum