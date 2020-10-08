Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Court jails Rivers hacker for defrauding bank N26.9m

Younews Ng October 8, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday sentenced a hacker, Eric Obulo, to one-year imprisonment for hacking into the database of a commercial bank and defrauding it of $70,000 (N26.9m).

The court, presided over by Justice I. M. Sani, convicted and sentenced Obulo to prison with an option of N5m fine for the crime committed in Port Harcourt in July 2019.

The hacker was convicted after he was re-arraigned by the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on one count of unlawful interception by technical means with the database of the bank, which made him to take possession of the sum

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Education minister berates ASUU over incessant strike

The Federal Government on Wednesday lambasted the Academic Staff Union Universities for refusing to call ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.