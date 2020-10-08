Johnny Nash, writer of the 1972 hit, “I Can See Clearly Now” dies @ 80.

I can see clearly now the rain is gone

I can see all obstacles in my way

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind

It’s gonna be a bright (bright)

Bright (bright) sunshiny day

It’s gonna be a bright (bright)

Bright (bright) sunshiny day

Oh, yes I can make it now the pain is gone

All of the bad feelings have disappeared

Here is that rainbow I’ve been praying for

It’s gonna be a bright (bright)

Bright (bright) sunshiny day

Look all around, there’s nothing but blue skies

Look straight ahead, there’s nothing but blue skies

I can see clearly now the rain is gone

I can see all obstacles in my way

Here is that rainbow I’ve been praying for

It’s gonna be a bright (bright)

Bright (bright) sunshiny…