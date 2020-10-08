Nigerian rapper, Goldie 1, jailed in UK for rape

A Nigerian rapper based in the United Kingdom , Olawale Hassan popularly known as Goldie 1, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a woman.

According to bbc.com , the 33-year – old, who lives at Falcon Avenue, Grays, Essex , attacked the victim in Southend in 2017 after claiming he was a music producer , officers said.

However , during his trial , he denied the three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration .

Essex Police has described him as “ manipulative and calculated ” .

Detective Constable Victoria De ’ ath, of the force, praised the woman , in her 20s , for her “ courage” in reporting the attack .

It was gathered that Hassan targeted the woman while she was out with a friend in February 2017. She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room before he promised to get her home safely after her friend left .

Instead , he parked his car on the seafront and locked its doors when she tried to flee before attacking her . He later took her home where she called the police