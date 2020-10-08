Ritualists cut Human head for #2million in Niger State

Four men from Sabon Pegi in Mashegu local government area of Niger state have reportedly cut off a human head for the sum of N2 million.

The suspects were said to have exhumed the body from its grave in a graveyard in another nearby village known as Kanti, about four days ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state Police command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying that the suspects have been arrested.

He identified the suspects as Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar 50 years, Babuga Mamman 42 years, Abdullahi Dogo 30 years and Abubakar Abdullahi 31 years.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed and severed the human head from Kanti village graveyard via Ibbi Mashegu LGA on 3/ 10/ 2020 at about 0800hrs”.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were contracted to get the human head for a sum of N2 million by one Nasiru ‘m’ of Koko Kebbi state and one Muhammadu ‘m’ of Sabon Pegi currently at large.

He said effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing, while the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.