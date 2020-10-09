Breaking: Sanwo-Olu Grants Funke Akindele, Husband State Pardon

Popular actress Funke Akindele-Bello and husband, Abdulrasheed Belli aka JJC are no longer ex-convict!

They have been granted state pardon by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

A statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN that Mr. Sanwo-Olu acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Sanwo-Olu also approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres in the State. The 56 released inmates were recommended by the same Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

It will be recalled the Akindele who is fondly called Jenifa for her role in a top comedy series was convicted by a Lagos Magistrate court for the contravention of the COVID-19 regulations imposed by the government.

The couple had held a party at their Amen Estate, Ajah home and posted same on social media at a time that everyone was supposed to be locked down-of course the incident drew public anger.

There was a public apology later but this did not help them as they were convicted and ordered to perform community service.