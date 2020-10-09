Court summons Tinubu over Alpha-Beta

A Lagos high court has asked Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of the state and a national leader of the ruling All Congress Party to appear before it within 42 days.

The order followed a suit filed by one Mr. Oladapo Apara of Infiniti Systems Enterprises against Tinubu, alongside Mr. Akin Doherty and Alpha-beta consulting LLP as co-defendants.

The suit was filed on October, 2nd, 2020 at the Lagos high court, Igbosere.

The claimant is asking for an order compelling an account of all sums due to him from 2010 till date and an order tracing all funds and assets due to him from the inception of Alpha-beta as well for payment to him by the defendants, all sums adjudged to be due to him upon the submission of the account.

According to the suit, the claimant said the involvement of Apha-beta in collection of Lagos State revenue, the State’s internally generated led to huge increase in the state revenue generation and that that the initial agreement was to give him 30 per cent but when their relationship went sour the defendants refused to pay him his share.

The claimant, the suit said, subsequently reported the matter to the EFCC before filing the suit claiming that Apha-beta has not been paying taxes.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the case