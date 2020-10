Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has not been appointed as the new Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO).

The news is in town that she has been emerged as the first female Leader of the organization.

But, it is not true, Ngozi, is yet to be appointed.

The last round of interviews are scheduled for between October 20 and 27, as only two women reaches the final.

Which means either way, a woman will lead WTO.

If or when Okonjo-Iweala clinches the post as the first woman and African to head the WTO