NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel slumps dies, Buhari mourns

Younews Ng October 9, 2020

The president, Muhammadu Buhari, has condole with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on the passing of its National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel.

Khaleel, also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), slumped on Wednesday and was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.

In a statement signed by presidential media aide on media, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the demise of Khaleel who was a Board member of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), was a huge loss to the nation.

“The President pays tribute to the labour leader who was on the frontline of mobilising the nation’s workforce at the grassroots to greater productivity and efficiency, while also ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

“President Buhari notes that Khaleel’s unique contributions to labour, governance and democracy issues in the country will be missed immensely, particularly his many years of constant and strong advocacy for local government autonomy.

“President Buhari prays almighty God to grant repose to the dead and comfort to his beloved family and all who mourn,” he said.

