Alpha Beta case suffers delay as Tinubu travels

A bailiff of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, has been unable to serve a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, with court processes thereby delaying the case instituted against the former governor and tax consultancy firm, Alpha Beta Consulting LLP.

A former Managing Director of the firm, Dapo Apara, had sued Tinubu and Alpha Beta, accusing the firm of being controlled by the former governor and diverting over N20bn from the firm to private accounts.

They were expected to appear in court within 42 days of being served with the court summons.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH on Friday, Apara’s lawyer, Tade Ipadeola, said court bailiffs visited Tinubu’s home in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, but were told that the former governor was out of the country.

He said a similar attempt to serve Alpha Beta at its office in the Ijora area of the state was frustrated as no one was willing to collect it, citing COVID-19.

Ipadeola said, “The court has been unable to serve the defendants. When the court bailiff got to Bourdillon, he was told that Tinubu was out of the country. Also, when the bailiff tried to serve Alpha Beta located at Water House in Ijora, nobody collected it, citing COVID-19.

“So, we will apply to the court to serve them through substituted means.”

He further stated that his client would pursue the case till the very end.

Meanwhile, Alpha Beta LLP, has denied allegations levelled against Apara, adding that he in fact diverted N6bn from the company.

Alpha Beta said in a statement by its Managing Director, Akin Doherty, that Apara was the one that was culpable as he had diverted about $5m during his time as managing director by inflating a contract which was worth about $300,000 and then diverted a separate N6bn to personal use.