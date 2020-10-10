How MTN Manager, Dola Bamgboye died !

An indigene of Ekiti State, MTN Nigeria’s Event and Sponsorship Manager of many years, Mr Okundola Bamgboye is dead.

Multiple sources revealed that he loved music and was humble to a fault. He reportedly slept soundly last night but never woke up.

The 59 year old Okundola died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday.

Active on the business and social scenes, Mr. Bamigboye is regarded by some as the “most popular man in MTN Nigeria”.

His contacts include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola, former Governor Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State and Dangote Group president Aliko Dangote.

His father was Claudius Bamigboye who served as minister of health and education in the first and second republics.

Bamigboye is survived by his wife Ochee and children.

The sad news has thrown family and friends into mourning because he was well-loved for his good nature and open-heartedness. He will be missed by the Nigerian social scene and entertainment industry.