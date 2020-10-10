Nigeria Immigration Service Sacks 60 Officers Over Bribery

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said 60 personnels have so far been sacked after they were caught receiving or giving bribes.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, who disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, October 10, stated that he once disguised as a cleaner in order to catch corrupt officials.

Babandede expressed that the affected officials were sacked in the last four years following complaints ”with evidence” before the Immigration Service and subsequently through the Ministry of Interior.