Police deploy 33,000 operatives, INEC assures free, fair poll

To curb election violence, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, said the police had deployed over 33,000 officers and men.

Other security agencies have also prior to the election deployed their operatives, with the promise that the exercise would be violence-free.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission promised to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair, and credible atmosphere.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, said adequate preparation had been made to make sure every vote counted in the election.

The candidates in the election have also signed a peace accord and made a commitment that the poll would not be violent.

Speaking with one of our correspondents, a public affairs commentator and university lecturer, Dr Ralph Abimbola, noted that since the election had become a three-horse race, and the candidates are from each of the senatorial districts, the candidates must have impressive results from their respective senatorial districts to win the poll.

“The three candidates are expected to have enough votes from their senatorial district and strongholds, and at the end of the day, whoever has the majority of the votes cast will win the election,” he said.

“But the most important thing is for the election to be free and fair, and the people’s votes should count,” Abimbola added.