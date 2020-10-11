23 EndSARS’ Protesters Arrested In Ogun
Younews Ng
October 11, 2020
Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending
47 Views
23 EndSARS' Protesters Arrested In Ogun slideshow 2020-10-11
Twenty-three #EndSARS have been arrested in Ogun State.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.
He disclosed that the protesters were apprehended after the protest which was meant to be peaceful allegedly turned violent.
Check Also
Young Nigerian, Jimoh Isiaq was shot in Ogbomosho during an #EndSars protest on Saturday and ...