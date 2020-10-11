Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

23 EndSARS’ Protesters Arrested In Ogun

Twenty-three #EndSARS have been arrested in Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He disclosed that the protesters were apprehended after the protest which was meant to be peaceful allegedly turned violent.

