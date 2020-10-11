5 Dead, 30 Injured As Trailers Collide In Adamawa

Five persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash that occurred on Saturday, October 10 on the Mayo-Belwa–Ganye road in Adamawa State.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mayo-Belwa Unit, Aminu Ibrahim, confirmed the death of five people and injuries sustained by 30 people.

Mr Ibrahim, who blamed the incident on reckless driving, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Cottage Hospital mortuary in Mayo-Belwa.

The accident happened after a trailer conveying cattle traders and their helpers known as ‘yan–tike–boys’ veered-off the road.

Witnesses said the accident occurred at a sharp bend along Mayo-Belwa-Jada Road on Saturday morning, and attributed it to “recklessness and over speeding by two trailer-drivers”.