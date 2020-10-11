Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

75% Ondo election results uploaded on INEC portal —Official

October 11, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission says all results in the Ondo State governorship election, will be in “hopefully” by Sunday afternoon.

INEC National Commissioner, Prof Anthonia Simbine, made this known during a television programme in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday evening.

Simbine said about 70 per cent of the results from all polling units in the state have been uploaded on INEC results viewing portal.

She, however, pointed out that the Commission was mindful of the fact that the state was riverine in nature and, therefore, results from some areas in the state would come in late.

