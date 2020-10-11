Femi Adesina debunks advising Buhari against scrapping SARS

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity has described the report that he advised the president against scrapping the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as fake.

A news report on Sunday, October 11, 2020, had stated that the president after meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed and Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, had given the IGP a go-ahead to disband SARS, but Adesina prevailed on him, saying he should not bow to Twitter warriors.

Since last week, Nigerian youths have through peaceful demonstration been calling on the president and the IGP to disband SARS, due to the propensity of officers of the police unit for human rights abuse.

Rather than addressing the matter, the president on Friday, October 9, 2020, tweeted that he was making efforts to end police brutality in the country.

However, the nationwide demonstration against SARS operations came to head on Saturday, after a youth, Jimoh Isiaq was killed by the police in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, while several other protesters were attacked in Abuja.

As a result, the IGP on Sunday disbanded SARS nationwide. But shortly after the IGP announced the disbandment of the police unit, Adesina took to Twitter to debunk the report that he advise Buhari not to scrap SARS.

Describing the report as fake and concoction from the pit of hell, the presidential spokesperson said the report was designed to malign him.