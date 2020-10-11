Ojodu lists the sins of Ekiti gov, Fayemi..e. g..  Sent to destroy SW

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has listed what he considered the sins of Ekiti State’s Governor Kayode Fayemi ,and he says nothing is personal

Q:Then what exactly led to the standoff?

A: Again, I think I have addressed that issue sufficiently earlier. Get serious, stay home and govern our people. Stop gallivanting and spending stupendous resources on chartering private jets. Use the resources available judiciously. Don’t personalise government. Respect our traditional institutions. Don’t insult our obas. Don’t make our party a one-man affair. Do not divide the party into two – the minority who are your minions and called themselves ‘Tokan Tokan’; and the majority who are left abandoned. Institute democratic institutions and respect them. Be passionate about our people and do the things that will uplift them. If you do this, then there will be no standoff.

Q:There are insinuations that the present standoff between you and governor Kayode Fayemi is based on the forthcoming 2022 governorship. How true is this?

A: That is not true. The reasons behind my quarrel with him is encapsulated in all I have said above. When I disagreed with former governor Ayo Fayose and we succeeded in impeaching him, people said it could be because I wanted to become governor. When it was time to pick governor, I didn’t put myself forward; I picked Kayode Fayemi who knew little or nothing about our struggle. When we were to pick a deputy, I didn’t say use my wife, I went for another woman, a banker who was a woman of substance. So, all of that talk is just blackmail. Let’s talk about issues and not all these things about 2018 or 2022. Only small minds reduce serious issues to small talks. We talk about our people, we are talking about poverty, mindlessness, crass impunity, corruption and its consequences of underdevelopment…..

Fayemi was sent on assignment by outsiders and he has been executing the assignment.

Q: What assignment are you talking about?

A: An assignment to divide our South-West caucus and bring our party on its knees. You perhaps must have read the interview in the Daily Trust where someone said: “there may be no APC after Buhari”. The assignment is to destroy the APC from within…..

there was a recent confession by one of the dramatis personae that he (Fayemi) didn’t support our party’s candidate, but backed PDP’s candidate in the recently conducted Edo State governorship election.

Q: Have you at any time drawn the attention of the governor to these accusations?

A: Our governor has the persona of demi-god now. He is not just a governor, but the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum which he (perhaps) interprets to mean alternate President. He is beyond engaging in dialogue with. You cannot see him or talk to him. You can only make supplications as you do to God Almighty. Moreover, when I tried to do so during his first term, I suffered greatly for it including the invasion of my house by armed men. I have approached the court of public opinion rather than being the king’s courtier!

* Ungrateful to Tinubu.

Tinubu provided all the necessary support that made Fayemi a governor. … If it is true that Tinubu wants to run for President, Fayemi should be carrying his banner considering what he did for him in life.

@ interview source, punch