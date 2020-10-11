Ondo Election: Akeredolu In Early Lead As Collation Continues 9.a.m on Sunday

The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, shot into an early lead on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission began to announce results from the state’s Governorship election held on Saturday.

After 12 local governments, the Governor, who is seeking re-election for another four years, recorded 178,854 votes.

His closest challenger, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Eyitayo Jegede, recorded 141,083 votes.

Akeredolu also emerged victorious in nine out of the first 10 local government results announced.

Another major contender, the State’s Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, had recorded 32,060 votes.

The INEC officials are expected to reconvene by 9 am on Sunday to announce the results from the remaining six local governments and, subsequently, the eventual winner of the election.