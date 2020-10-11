‘We Only Used Tear Gas’ – Oyo Police CP denies Killing @ EndSARS’ protest

In what has been tagged “Using police brutality to combat a protest against police brutality” a young man, identified as Jimoh Isiaq got killed after police officers shot at protesters.

But, Oyo State Police Command has denied a widely circulated social media report that a police officer shot dead one of the protesters of #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

Some reports claimed the deceased victim was a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

However, in a statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, debunked the reports of an officer killing a protester.

The Commissioner averred that the protesters were allowed to show their displeasure but were eventually dispersed when they started throwing stones at the policemen and attempted to gain entrance into the police premises.

He expressed that the Police in turn used tear gas to disperse them from gaining entrance into the Owode Ogbomoso Area Command/Police Station.

According to the statement, the Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated as the CP in his earlier press release, had sought for collaborations of parents/guardian, religious and community leaders, leaders of thought.