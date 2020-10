The Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Okiye, has been Impeached.

Okiye’s impeachment followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Henry Okhurobo.

The impeachment letter was signed by nine of the 10-members who were present at the brief sitting on Monday.

The House has elected Hon. Marcus Onobhu as the new speaker.

Hon Onobhu is representing Esan West constituency.