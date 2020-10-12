EndSARS Protesters still on, block Lekki tollgate..even after SARS ban

Contrary to expectations that the scrapping of SARS on Sunday, by Buhari will stop the protest, it is rather raging!

Now, they are demanding for order..

One of the protesters told YOU NEWS “They were ban in 2019 ,now we need an executive order !

“People need to press further this time to be sure it is not one of those empty statement from the government. This is not the first time. For now #EndSARS #ENDSARSNOW”

On checking we learnt that ” SARS is not a creation of law.. How will you need Executive Order to ban it ? SARS was not set up via Executive Order ”

On the situation, on3 of those blocked from moving his vehicle in Lagos said “Like I have always said the true protesters won’t be on the street and if the are they do it peacefully,organizing a protest needs a lots of wisdom or else it would be hijacked by the real criminals.

We all know the antecedent of SARS but we have the patriotic ones who are ready to lay down their lives for this country,but I can bet and I would always say 90% of those protesters are majorly scammers,armed robbers with no legitimate means of livelihood.

SARS was dissolved yesterday morning why protest this morning again and disturb those who have legitimate means of livelihood from going to do their job.I just pity the gullible ones who reason only with other peoples brain and not theirs,continue!!”