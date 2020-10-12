Minister, Monarch escape death in Ogbomoso

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has claimed that “hoodlums attacked the Soun’s palace in Ogbomoso.

He said they disrupted a meeting he was attending with the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, on Sunday.

Security operatives rescued the minister, the monarch, and other chiefs who were at the meeting.

However, our correspondent could not immediately confirm if the alleged attack was targeted at the minister

The minister lamented that the “hoodlums” destroyed properties in the palace.

He tweeted, “Ogbomoso- Hoodlums, thugs and miscreants disrupt stakeholders meeting in Soun’s palace now -invading, stoning and breaking doors, glasses. Soun, myself, and council chiefs were scurried into safety by the police and Department of State Services

“The hoodlums broke into the palace and destroyed chairs, overturned tables, broke windows. These were not youth or Students. These were miscreants and thugs who saw a window of opportunity in the protest which (was) since abated. Thankfully, Soun, the chiefs, leaders of Parapo are safe.”

The minister wondered why the Soun’s palace was attacked, saying that peace had been restored.

Dare added, “Ogbomoso youths are law-abiding. But hoodlums have taken over. A combined team of operation Burst from Ibadan and a unit from Iliorin are now on ground in Ogbomoso to help keep the peace, protect the peaceful and innocent and also stop criminal elements. Soun of Ogbomosho yesterday and today personally appealed to this group to stop the violence