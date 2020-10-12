Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Seven die, 20 injured in Lagos building collapse

Younews Ng October 12, 2020

Seven persons died on Sunday as a building collapsed in Obalende area of Lagos Island.

The state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said eight persons were injured.

The three-storey building located at 62 Odo Street was under construction when it collapsed, LASEMA said in a statement, adding that the cause of collapse was not yet known.

“Twenty people have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders, and…transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General hospital.

“Seven people (six males and one female) were recovered dead,” Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, said in a statement.

