7 reasons why #EndSARS protesters is not stopping!

(1) Youths continued the protest against SARS saying the Disbandment announced yesterday is Audio Disbandment. They say government had always scammed the people in times past with directives not meant to be enforced. They are saying government should make an executive order, more like a vow, to be appendages by the house, and it must be kept to. Never again is the slogan.

(2) They are also arguing that it makes no sense for government to redeploy the men of the squad wholesale into other units without prosecuting the bad elements who had killed, maimed or tortured innocent citizens over the years.

(3) They demanded the immediate release of all protesters arrested in the course of the protest among other demands.

(4) You know what? The Continuous closure of universities gives our youth more time and energy to protest …the government is already working on how the university can resume to reduce the potential of the #Endsars protest.

(5) There are also indications that looters and anarchists have taken over the #EndSARS peaceful protest . Policemen are being killed and criminals let loose.Yahoo boys are said to be happy about the development, and they are putting fuel into the fire.

(6) Especially, the political elements, opposition are enjoying the tough time for the power that be. And many are thinking it is all about distracting the power that be from performance, that the goal is mainly about 2023.

(7) The last but certainly, not the least.. There are financial backers and foreign grants in support of the protest, it is an orchestrated campaign.. The government is not in the dark .More than one account has been frozen by CBN..

The government better put this under check urgently – otherwise these people will come after everyone.