All Classes in Lagos States Schools resume fully

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools beginning from Monday, 19th of October, 2020. The physical resumption, which is for the year 2020/2021 academic session, will now include pupils in pre-primary institutions such as daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

Mrs. Adefisayo disclosed this today, noting that the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

She advised all public and private schools to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines prescribed by the State Government, pointing out that the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness.

“The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA”, the Commissioner declared.

While welcoming and wishing the students a successful and fruitful academic session, Adefisayo enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that clearance is obtained from the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

