BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the Portugal squad to isolate.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”