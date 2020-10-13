Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19.

Younews Ng October 13, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left the Portugal squad to isolate.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal’s clash with Sweden after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Officer who midwifed SARS in 1992 opens up

SARS was founded by me in 1992. For a proper understanding of this, historical background ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.