Could you pls, read & enjoy JP Clark’s notable work, “Casualties “

One of Nigeria’s most enduring literary icon , Professor John Pepper Clark is dead. The renowned author whose work casualties became a major literary piece at home and abroad was the contemporary of the Late Chinua Achebe and Nobel Laurrette , Professor Woke Soyinka.

A prodiguous writer whose work spanned all the genre of literature including the popular , Their America, Song of a goat, A reed in the tide, Ozidi among others, was also an activist who stood against social and Political injustices . He was educated at Universities of Lagos , Ibadan and Princeton ,USA . He was 85

Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark’s poem , Casualties ( on the evil consequences of the Nigerian Civil war 1967-70) is reproduced below :

The casualties are not only those who are dead.

They are well out of it.

The casualties are not only those who are dead.

Though they await burial by installment.

The casualties are not only those who are lost

Persons or property, hard as it is

To grope for a touch that some

May not know is not there.

The casualties are not only those led away by night.

The cell is a cruel place, sometimes a haven.

Nowhere as absolute as the grave.

The casualties are not only those who started

A fire and now cannot put out. Thousands

Are burning that have no say in the matter.

The casualties are not only those who are escaping.

The shattered shall become prisoners in

A fortress of falling walls.

The casualties are many, and a good number as well

Outside the scenes of ravage and wreck;

They are the emissaries of rift,

So smug in smoke-rooms they haunt abroad,

They do not see the funeral piles

At home eating up the forests.

They are wandering minstrels who, beating on

The drums of the human heart, draw the world

Into a dance with rites it does not know.

The drums overwhelm the guns…

Caught in the clash of counter claims and charges

When not in the niche others left,

We fall.

All casualties of the war.

Because we cannot hear each other speak.

Because eyes have ceased the face from the crowd.

Because whether we know or

Do not the extent of wrongs on all sides,

We are characters now other than before

The war began, the stay-at-home unsettled.

By taxes and rumours, the looters for office

And wares, fearful everyday the owners may return.

We are all casualties,

All sagging as are

The cases celebrated for kwashiorkor.

The unforeseen camp-follower of not just our war.