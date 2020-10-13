Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#EndSARS protest spreads to more states – Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, others

October 13, 2020

It is not abating.. It is spreading like wild fire in harmattan.. Protesters on Tuesday continued their agitations against police brutality and high-handed operations of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).
Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State; Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State; and Enugu the capital city of Enugu are some of the new states where the protest is ongoing at the moment
Hundreds of protesters march on the major streets of Port Harcourt after they initially assembled at Pleasure Park.
Port Harcourt protesters defied the order given by the state governor Nyesom Wike who on Monday said it has prohibited all forms of protest in the state.
In Enugu, the protesters gathered early in the morning and marched major streets in the city. Police Officers were seen on the ground in Enugu providing protection for the protesters.

