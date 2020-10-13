Inspiring story by Agboola after COVID-19 Victory, thanks supporters

I bless the name of God, the King of Kings as I announce that I am now home. Clinically fit. I thank you all for your support, prayers and love.

COVID-19? Why is Olayinka Agboola’s case different?

Kindly permit me to humbly submit here that my sojourn was so divinely determined. If not, how could I have been so crassly irresponsible? For six days, I had High Fever that I was too ‘busy’ to treat it. Afterwards, my Doctors (God bless Dr Abiodun Are and Dr Yinka Griffin) said I had COVID-19 or at best submit myself to be tested. I obstinately argued with them. For another four days or so. Until my darling wife, Oluwatoyin was asked to move me to one of Africa’s best tertiary health institutions, the University College Hospital (UCH) here in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, Nigeria.

At this point, I had no more energy to argue. Like I stated in my earlier submissions, I ‘died’ thrice. God simply refused to allow me to join the Saints! He had His reasons and he still has them. And He is yet to fully decode to me.

Dear friends, the lessons to learn me are numerous. I am definitely a CHANGED person with an extremely changed MINDSET. Those close enough to me already know this and are ready to join me in my new journey in life. Hope you are ready too…

HIS EXCELLENCY, ENGINEER SEYI MAKINDE OF OYO STATE

I must briefly talk about how his involvement ‘blew’ my story. As my Oga, Basorun Dele Momodu used to say, upright Journalists do not usually have money except GOODWILL from God and friends.

So, when my crisis started, on TUESDAY September 22nd, members of our Popular Friends of Parrots’ Whatsapp group immediately gathered a huge amount of money…and gave to my wife…They were led by Sola Adegbola (my quiet and unassuming Cousin), Olajide Adesina, Arc Muyiwa Ige, Gbenga Olunloyo (Kapoor), Wole Arisekola, DJ Semight, Idowu Oladepo, Gbenro Onibokun, Lagelu Grammar School Old Boys 82 set (Bolanle Adeyemi), Engineer Sunday Gbenjo and others…

Then, by Monday, 28th of September, the Governor left his exalted office to come looking for me. He is a man who never fakes or pretends. We’ve been friends for over 20 years, but we had a bitter quarrel two years ago. I knew he would be Governor. But I committed a BIG blunder. I wanted to force GOD to use late Senator Abiola Ajimobi for this purpose. For almost three years, I sought for how the duo would work together. It backfired against me. Story for another day.

So, when His Excellency got to UCH, he told the hard-working man in charge, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Abiodun Jesse Otegbayo ‘Yes, I have my difference with this folk, but he is my friend. Nothing must happen to him’. Heart of Gold. May this Spirit never depart from him. Amen.

He was told my case was bad and that officially, nobody was allowed to see me except my direct Doctors, nurses and others. The Governor then summoned my wife, Oluwatoyin via Alhaji Akeem Azeez and gave her some cash with further instructions. The rest, as they say is ‘story for another day…’ But dear friends, do allocate time to pray for Engineer Seyi Makinde. He needs it. God bless you too more for doing this.

Oh, I never knew I am well loved like this… Timileyin Olalere, my Personal Assistant stuck to my wife carrying me about despite knowing my COVID-19 Status. May God bless this young man. I appreciate other members of the Parrot Xtra family and friends from Space 90.1 fm Radio where the drama started from after I slumped in the Studio… Tunde Onakoya, Olutola Kuti, Bimpe Soga-Oke, Taiwo Adigun…thanks…

And Dr Victor Akinmoladun, the CMAG at UCH, second in Command, he came looking for me every day. Checking me out… God bless you sir. I appreciate my Doctors, nurses too. They were always in PPGs…no chance of me ever recognizing them…They were helpless for four days but they stood by me. They prayed for me too…And GOD TOOK CONTROL…

My siblings, Mrs Funso Akintola and Bose Afolabi-Ajayi, Dayo Ojajuni, Honourable Kehinde Agboola and Chief Mrs Taiwo Oladejo and prayed. God answered. I appreciate your love.

To my in-laws, The Adetunjis of Ajilosun In Ado Ekiti… Grandma Lucy Adetunji, Oladipo Adetunji of Canada, Folakemi Oguntuase, Jumoke Adebanjo, Bukola Falayi, Aunty Bisi Akinyeye, Femi Akinyeye, Seun Akinyeye…Thanks.

Thanks to my good friend, Olajide Adesina for bringing newspapers… My cousins, Mrs Funke Vaughn and Doctor Funmi Soneye, Mr and Mrs Wale Adepoju, Olugbenga Adepoju, Bode Esan…

Doctors Sikiru Adekola Adebayo, Dolapo Afuwape, Tomiwa Fasoro for those background checks within UCH…

Godwin Mekwuye of Vivid Imagination-fame, Hassan Taiwo Fatungase…Alhaja Bose Adedibu, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo and his elegant wife, Aderonke Olunloyo, Mummy Femi Yerokun. Alhaji Lukman, Sola Osoko, Mrs Kehinde Fasoro, my spiritual mother, Pastor Okey Nwankwo, Pastor Ademusan, Mummy Okokune, Mummy/Daddy Badejo and others from Jubilee Zonal Headquarters of RCCG, Iyaganku, Ibadan… thanks….

And to others who called in… Basorun Dele Momodu, Lagbaja, Dr Yinka Ayefele, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Femi Adesina, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Alhaji Semiu Okanlawon, Seye Oyeleye of DAWN Commission, Bolaji Tunji, Toye Akinrinlola of UCH, Seye Kehinde, Dare Adeniran, Tunde Ayanda…

Mr Seyi and Omotayo Opadotun of Chicago, Buky Fadipe, Mrs Funmi Adeoti, Titilola Jegede-Olorundare, Tayo Olasupo, Seun Kujore, Mr Kunle Okeyinka, Mrs Bola Taiwo of Chicago, Ms Bisi Akinola, Nike Awoyale, Adekemi Oke, Bunmi Obumat and Bimbo Oyedeji of Chicago…thanks.

…….And to his younger friend and popular Musician, Femo Lankaster, he found his way to my Isolation Center about 11pm one day to pray for me… God bless you ore…

I appreciate you too, Abisoye Fagade of Oyo Si Ma Dun Fame, Isaac Brown, Ademola Babalola (Oyo NUJ Boss), Ajibola Ogunkeyede of UFITFLY, Olabode Opeseitan, Dayo Olomu of London, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, Chief Mrs Sarat Lam-Adesina, Dr Ayobami Lam-Adesina, Adetunji Lam-Adesina, Tightbudgetlive MO Davis, Otunba Abimbola Davis, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, Barrister Adebayo Shittu…

And my people at South West Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP)…Pastor Bisi Oladele, Remi Oladoye, Sikiru Akinola…And my friends from the Nigerian Tribune…my Oga and Egbon, Edward Dickson, Dr Lasisi Lagunju, Dr Festus Adedayo, Shina Oladehinde and others…God bless you all…

To all, I appreciate…my gratitude knows no bounds or territory oooo…

Pls join me in this new assignment… Actually, it is not new, we started it when we commenced our PARROT XTRA HOUR ON RADIO programme on January 7, this year. We started using radio to locate and identify brilliant but extremely indigent students of Primary and Secondary Schools that God could send us to. We did a couple before COVID-19 set in.

God is now ready to use me and those willing to join me. It is going to be on a bigger scale now by HIS GRACE. It is one of the reasons my I was denied visa into Heaven by God. Hallelujah!

P/S

Please note, dear friends, COVID-19 is real. It is here. I can see and smell it. It is not going to go in a jiffy. It is God’s way of telling our governments in Africa especially to take good care of the health sector. Let us all take responsibility to maintain HIGH IMMUNITY. It is the surest way to keep the dreaded disease away. Thanks.