LASTMA debunks absconding from Papa traffic control 

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, has said that the Agency, in collaboration with other traffic law enforcement organisations in Lagos, is ready to take over the full traffic control and management in Apapa whenever officially handed over by the Presidential Task Force.

This was contained in the statement issued today by the General Manager, LASTMA, in response to a newspaper publication alleging that anarchy may soon return to Apapa as the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is yet to take control of the axis, three days after the Federal Government handed over the restoration of law and order as well as the control of traffic management to the Lagos State Government.

Oduyoye maintained that the Agency and other enforcement agencies in the State are yet to be officially briefed on the handing over, despite the fact that they had always been part of the successes recorded by the Presidential Task Force.

He added that all the law enforcement agencies never abandoned the Apapa traffic management responsibilities, stressing that LASTMA is determined to ensure the successful implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration.

Oduyoye, therefore, informed Lagosians, especially motorists and road users in the axis, to disregard the content of the news report, assuring that LASTMA will continue to carry out its functions to ensure free traffic flow in Apapa and environs.

