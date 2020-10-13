Ogun: #EndSARS Protesters Threaten War on Sango-Otta Police Division Today

By Felix Mordi

There are palpable fears that Sango-Otta in Ogun State might turn to a theatre of war should protesters of the #EndSARS make good their threat to invade Sango-Otta Police Divisional Headquarters, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the second time in four days.

The protesters, in their thousands, had last Saturday, October 10, grounded economic activities in the area, forcing traders to early closure as well as causing unimaginable traffic snarl.

Their frantic efforts to gain entry into the police premises and wreck havoc were deterred, more so that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station, CSP Godwin Idehai, an impeccable source disclosed to Crime Puzzle, went on his knees in their midst parcifying them to appreciate the Police as theirs.

“Rather than see reasons with him, the unyielding protesters pelted him with stones and all sorts of things they could lay their hands on”, the source revealed.

While dispersing, the protesters issued a threat for a return visit on Tuesday, October 13, during which, it was gathered, they threatened to fall heaven.

Consequently, shop owners, hawkers and roadside traders around the station have decided to stay away from business for fear of unforseen circumstances in the event of the ” fight of the titan”, as police would not want to be overrun.

However, with the pronounced dissolution of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) on Sunday, October 11, by the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, it is expected that the planned violent protest might have been shelved, but the Police would not want to be caught unawares, and have resorted to fortifying security around their premises.

Concerted efforts made by this reporter, via phone calls, to get the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi’s reactions on the development did not pay off; twice his phone rang out without a return call.