Panics in govt over #EndSars protest, CBN Freezes Flutterwaves, Protest Organiser’s Accounts

The establishment, government of the day, sources have squealed are running helter skelter to dose the raging protests, which seems not to have an end.

Presidency, we gathered had commanded that force should not be used against protesters..

Already some government officials are even, tagging along It us believe to be a strategic moves to calm down the protesters.

A measure to stop the protest has now been unleashed..

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has temporarily blocked the account of Flutterwave, a fintech payment platform that is being used to receive donations for the ongoing protest against police brutality in the country.

Also, the account of Feminist Coalition, a pro-#EndSARS women group, was also frozen.

It was gathered from a reliable source at the Lagos-based firm that the accounts were suspended over allegation of terrorism financing and money laundering.

“It is true they blocked our account. And they are charging us with terrorism,” a source at Flutterwave confirmed.

As of Tuesday, a total of N16,706, 635.9 had been donated into the account, according to a post on Flutterwaves’ official Twitter handle. This includes donation in foreign currencies.