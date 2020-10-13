Woman, 52, Missing in Osun, Police Join Search Party

By Felix Mordi

Osun State Police Command has called on good-spirited Nigerians to join in the for one Mrs. Abosede Jegede, who has been missing for a week now.

The woman, Mrs Abosede Jegede, aged 52 was said to have left her Ilo-Ijesa residence on October 8, 2020 for an undisclosed destination and has, since then, not been seen.

The said Mrs. Jegede, according to a press release made available to Crime Puzzle by Osun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, is fair in complexion, about 5.2 feet tall and with two facial tribal marks.

“This bulletin enjoins all person(s) with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station”, the police spokesperson said.

In pix is the missing woman