IGP announces new squad “SWAT” to replace SARS

October 14, 2020

Nigeria’s head of police Mohammad Adamu has established a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad to “fill the gaps” left by the notorious police unit Federal Special Anti-robbery squad(FSARS).

“The IGP has also set up a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Tram will fill the gaps arising from dissolution of the defunct SARS. Prospective members will undergo psychological and medical examination for this assignment,” a presidential aide Johannes Tobi tweeted.

“They are to commence training next week.”

