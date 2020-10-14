Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Many injured, vehicles damaged as thugs attack Abuja #EndSARS protesters

Suspected thugs have attacked #EndSARS protesters in Abuja, injuring many of them and disrupting their peaceful rally.

The thugs, who stormed the venue around 1pm on Wednesday, reportedly fired gunshots in the air before chasing away the #EndSARS campaigners.

The protesters had blocked the Julius Berger roundabout, Wuse, with disused tyres and stones, and also prevented motorists from plying the route as they occupied the bridge.

They were singing solidarity songs when their attackers suddenly appeared and assaulted them.

The attackers, who were speaking Hausa language, also vandalised about five cars parked in the vicinity.

However, no life was lost as the police took control of the situation while the injured were taken to the hospital.

This is happening 24 hours after soldiers assaulted the protesters and harrassed an Arise TV cameraman at the Three Arms Zone.

When contacted, the Federal Capital Territory police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, promised to find out and report back

